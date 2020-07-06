Laboratory Sterilizer Market Research Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2019-2023

06th July 2020 – Thanks to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, the global Laboratory Sterilizer Market is poised to witness growth during the forecast period. These sterilizer solutions are mainly designed for bio-containment, research laboratories, and animal care facilities.

Worldwide, growing number of hospitals, laboratory units, and ambulatory care centers, is estimated to surge the growth of laboratory sterilizer market. Also, high hygiene standards in biosafety laboratories are posing a demand for state-of-the-art solutions that are reliable and can ensure operational safety. Cost-controlling is of paramount importance for sterilizer manufacturers to promise efficient and economical operations potentially infectious situations.

In November 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd to produce single-use consumables for bioprocessing in China. Its joint venture continued to successfully enhance customer support and security of single-use products supply. Furthermore, it is estimated to benefit biopharmaceutical companies to decrease product delivery time, emphasize on customer support and offer access to a wide range of standard single-use products to help healthcare providers bring therapeutics to patients faster. Laboratory biosafety manual published by the World Health Organization (WHO) was aimed to encourage many countries to use the expert guidance provided in the manual to ensure safe handling of microbial specimens.

