Denim Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2019-2023

06th July 2020 – The Denim Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Rising global e-commerce sector and varying retail clothing industry in the APAC fuel overall market growth. Denim is prepared from rugged tightly woven twill and the yarns are dyed using blue or indigo dye.

The latest trend ruling the global denim market is the penetration of western lifestyle and fashion in the developing economies. In corporates, changing view toward executive wear owing to casualization is driving denim products across the world. Currently, rising use of polyester in denim products is a new trend of fashion industry. Arvind Limited and Raymond Ltd. state that polyester is one of the best fibers to use as it is abrasion-resistant and provides durability.

Access Denim Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/denim-market

Rising foreign direct investments (FDIs) for the clothing industry is projected to boost overall denim market growth in forecast period. Furthermore, government initiative by easing the import/export laws boosts outflow and inflow of fabrics and the other accessories. Denim manufacturers are accepting new strategies to level up the synchronization between westernization and customer demand. However, the presence of alternatives like yoga pants, jeggings, and others restrain overall market growth.

The APAC is creating opportunities with the enhancement and technological innovations across the industrial sectors. Zara is one of the finest clothing retail chains that uses fast fashion strategy that records consumer feedback to introduce new designs to set a worldwide clothing trends. Zara’s unique strategy focuses more on logistics as a major part of visible supply chain than the conventional wisdom. CNBC in November reported that Levi Strauss is planning to go public in first quarter of 2019.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Request a Sample Copy of Denim Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/denim-market/request-sample

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Denim in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com