SMS Firewall Market Analysis and Foresight Report

The SMS firewall market includes SMS firewall or filtering solutions that are provided by vendors and companies to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and SMS aggregators. SMS firewall solutions proactively detect, filter, and secure illicit incoming SMS traffic. The SMS firewall market has been segmented on the basis of SMS types, SMS traffic, messaging platforms, and regions. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the SMS firewall market to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, stringent government regulations, increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging, and growing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes are the major factors that are driving the growth of the SMS firewall market.

The SMS firewall platform segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period

The SMS firewall platform allows Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to safeguard the SMS traffic from malicious attacks, such as SMS phishing, SMS spoofing, SMS spamming, and SIM boxing/farming, while focusing on Application-to-Person (A2P) monetization. Globally, MNOs have undertaken preemptive measures to ensure higher customer experience and drive business revenue. SMS firewall vendors provide full control to MNOs for preventing SMS traffic from malicious attacks. With the advancement in technologies and the proliferation of security attacks, vendors have integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and analytics capabilities into the firewall that provisions real-time threat intelligence into SMS traffic for the telecom network.

Based on SMS type, the A2P messages segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The demand for A2P messaging has been witnessing strong growth across enterprises. Verticals, such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and eCommerce, are adopting A2P messaging for communication purposes. Enterprises can use A2P messaging for marketing and promotional messages, authenticating the customer, and sending OTPs and notifications. With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets across enterprises and their increased use by individual customers, it has become easy for enterprises to interact directly with their customers through SMS. In the global scenario, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the fastest-growing regions in the A2P messaging type, due to the higher adoption of A2P messages in the banking, finance, eCommerce, and government verticals. Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to create new business models for the A2P messaging type.

Symsoft offers real-time Business Support Systems (BSS) and SMS firewall solutions to MNOs. The company has created a strong foothold in the domain of fraud and security solutions. Symsoft’s SMS firewall solution helps mobile operators control SMS traffic by using the rules-based filtering feature. In 2015–2017, Symsoft focused on inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. For instance, in 2016, Symsoft entered into agreements with SAP SE, Ericsson, and CITIC Telecom to detect threats and protect mobile networks from fraudulent messages.

Anam’s Assure platform is used for securing SMS traffic. The Assure platform enables newer streams of revenue flow for mobile operators by providing them with the filtering technology. The Anam SMS firewall allows operators to control, detect, and protect SMS traffic. To cope with the advanced technologies, the company is significantly investing in Research and Development (R&D), and it recently launched a new R&D board in Dublin. Anam primarily focuses on inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions. In 2016, Anam partnered with Tata Communications to combat SMS spam and grey routes. Under the partnership, both the companies are expected to safeguard SMS traffic and create new opportunities for mobile operators to send large volumes of A2P messages.

