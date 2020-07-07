LSoft Technologies launches Active@ File Recovery version 20

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies, an industry leader in world-class data recovery software and computer forensics, is proud to announce the launch of Version 20 of its popular Active@ File Recovery software. New in this edition is support for Apple’s ApFS file system and improved support for Microsoft’s ReFS. Many new file signatures have been added as well, such as AQ, ODT, OGG, ODP, ODPS, ODF, ODB, DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats. The new recovery kernel also includes many improvements and minor bug fixes to help you increase your chances of a successful data recovery operation. Users of the Ultimate edition will also find the latest editions of Active@ Boot Disk and Active@ Boot Disk Creator. Active@ LiveCD also now supports PCI-E NVMe M.2 drives.

Why use Active@ File Recovery?

Active@ File Recovery is a data recovery tool that exploits the opportunity to recover deleted files and partitions before the lost data is permanently overwritten. This opportunity arises because of the way modern file systems work. When you empty the recycle bin or delete or format a partition, the only thing that changes is the file system meta information. The previously occupied space is marked as available, which means making any changes to the drive will eventually permanently delete the original data. Sometimes, this doesn’t happen until months or even years after the data is deleted, but the chances of a successful recovery operation are exponentially higher if you act quickly.

To make it easier to recover files, you can search for files of a specific format. Active@ File Recovery 20 supports hundreds of different file types, with the latest edition adding support for many more. Users of the Ultimate edition can also use the self-contained boot environment to recover files from system drives without risking making any modifications to the original data.

Get started today by visiting https://www.file-recovery.com/recovery.html .