Chronade NALLYWAYS releases new single ‘Let’s Make a Baby’

WEST AUSTRALIA, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of r&b, soul, teen pop and pop known as Chronade NALLYWAYS has released his latest official single, “Let’s Make a Baby.” The single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Chronade Nallyways record label. Mellow, soulful, and written with the inimitable tenor of love, “Let’s Make a Baby” showcases Chronade NALLYWAYS as a fine performer and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Western Australia’s Chronade NALLYWAYS cites as main artistic influences Westlife and Michael Jackson. Chronade NALLYWAYS’s own sound takes elements from both of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With melody lines played out in heartfelt singing and delicate piano, “Let’s Make a Baby” by Chronade NALLYWAYS has a little something for every fan of modern rhythm and blues.

In addition to the single, itself, “Let’s Make a Baby” has also been released as an official music video (link provided below). As of July 1, the video has already amassed circa 185,000 views. Not bad for an Australian soul singer.

Asked to comment on the overall themes of his new single, NALLYWAYS writes, “I wrote this song while thinking about my honeymoon with my future wife.”

Romance isn’t the only thing Chronade writes music about, though.

“I make music because I have a gift to share with the world,” he says. “A Christian prophet said to me, ‘You have a heart of gold.’ She also said, ‘God created you to leak His light wherever you go.’ So, I sing not just with my voice, but with my heart as well. I make music in order to leak the light of God to the world, bringing people comfort, inspiration, and joy!”

“Let’s Make a Baby” by Chronade NALLYWAYS on the Chronade Nallyways label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, contemporary RnB fans.

