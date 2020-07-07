Computer Aided Detection Market to Receive Impetus from COVID-19, on Back of High Demand for Storage

Analysis of the Global Computer Aided Detection Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Magnetic resonance imaging market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2020 to 2025. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Computer Aided Detection market with maximum accuracy.

On the back of such trends, it is anticipated that the global computer aided detection market shall expand twofold during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, registering a staggering CAGR of 9.8%. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2025. The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Computer Aided Detection market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Computer Aided Detection market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Computer Aided Detection market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Computer Aided Detection market report consist of

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Invio Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Each market player encompassed in the Computer Aided Detection market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Computer Aided Detection market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Computer Aided Detection market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Mammography

MRI

CT

Tomosynthesis

The global Computer Aided Detection market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

What insights readers can gather from the Computer Aided Detection market report?

A critical study of the Computer Aided Detection market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Computer Aided Detection market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Computer Aided Detection landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Computer Aided Detection market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Computer Aided Detection market share and why? What strategies are the Computer Aided Detection market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Computer Aided Detection market? What factors are negatively affecting the Computer Aided Detection market growth? What will be the value of the global Computer Aided Detection market by the end of 2025?

