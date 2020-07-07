Cold Pain Therapy Market Worth $2.12 billion | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2023 from USD 1.69 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising emphasis on exercise and gym activities, growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe, and growing need for safer pain management modalities as opposed to oral drug therapy are expected to drive the demand for cold therapy products during the study period.

Recent Developments:

In 2016, Breg launched its VPULSE Therapy Product

In 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical and Olympic and Paralympic Games,

Tokyo 2020 entered into an agreement to be an official partner to provide external pain relief products during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

Tokyo 2020 entered into an agreement to be an official partner to provide external pain relief products during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games In July 2016, Breg and Novation (US), entered into a partnership. As per the partnership, members served by Novation will have access to improved pricing for Breg’s portfolio of cold therapy devices, sports bracing products, and soft goods dedicated to advancing orthopedic care.

In May 2016, Patterson Medical (US) acquired Performance Health (US)

Browse 106 market data Tables and 126 Figures spread through 273 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55543905

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The OTC products segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on product, the cold pain therapy market is divided into OTC products and prescription products. OTC products are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high patient preference for topical pharmaceuticals as compared to oral medications, owing to their lower side effects, fast pain relief, and convenience, is expected to drive the growth of the OTC products segment in the next five years.

Musculoskeletal disorders are estimated to form the largest segment of the market, by application

The cold pain therapy market is segmented, by application, into musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative therapy, sports medicine, and post-trauma therapy. The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cold pain therapy market in 2018, owing to the increasing incidence of arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain, and joint pain; increasing trend of self-care; and the growing preference for topical analgesics to manage musculoskeletal pain.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55543905

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growing geriatric population, the high incidence of arthritis and sports injuries, product launches, the large number of surgeries, and stringent regulations on opioid prescription are expected to drive the growth of cold pain therapy products this region.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major players of the market are Sanofi(France), Pfizer (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Beiersdorf (Germany), Rohto Pharmaceutical (US), Breg (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), Custom Ice (US), and Unexo Life Sciences (India) among others.