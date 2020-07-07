Medical Device Security Market Worth $6.59 Billion | Objectives, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Medical Device Security Market is projected to reach USD 6.59 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The Factors such as increasing instances of healthcare cyber attacks and threats, growing geriatric population and the subsequent growth in chronic disease management, government regulations and need for compliance, growing demand for connected medical devices, and increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT are driving the growth of the medical device security market.

Objectives of the study are:

To define, describe, and forecast the global medical device security market by component (solution and services), type, device type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about factors affecting the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of component, the market is broadly divided into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the the growing demand for continuous consultation, support & maintenance services to protect connected medical devices and healthacre IT infrastructure from the growing number of cyberattacks. The solutions segment is further categorized into identity & access management, antivirus/antimalware, compliance management, encryption, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, data loss prevention, disaster recovery, distributed denial of service and other solutions.

Based on device type, the market is segmented hospital medical devices, internally embedded medical devices, and wearable and external medical devices. The wearable and external medical devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the demand for Home Healthcare owing to the high and rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need to reduce healthcare costs. These factors are increasing the demand and uptake of wearable and external medical devices for remote patient monitoring.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The market in North America is primarily driven by increasing instances of cyberattacks on medical devices, growing adoption of connected medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cybersecurity, and government initiatives to implement security solutions are driving the medical device security market in the region.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The prominent players in the global medical device security market include Cisco Systems (US), IBM Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Symantec Inc.(US), CA Technologies (US), Philips (Netherlands), DXC Technology (US), CloudPassage (US), FireEye (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Sophos (UK), Imperva (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), ClearDATA (US), and Zscaler (US).