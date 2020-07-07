Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market to Witness A Phenomenal Growth by 2021

IL, USA, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market by Type (Molded Case and Miniature), Rated Current (0-20a, 21-75a, 76-250a, 251-800a, Above 800a), End-use (T&D, Manufacturing & Process, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Transportation) – Global Forecasts to 2021″, The molded case circuit breakers market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 6.92 Billion in 2016 to USD 9.62 Billion by 2021, ata CAGR of 6.82%. The global market is set to witness significant growth, due to the increasing rural electrification, growing urban energy conservation programs, increasing industrialization and demand from utilities, and revival in construction activities led by several government initiatives.

Browse 63 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 150 pages and in-depth TOC on “Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market – Global Forecasts to 2021”

The transmission & distribution industry segment is expected to hold the largest share by end-user, during the forecast period

The transmission & distribution industry in the end user segment led the market in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by modernization of the ageing infrastructure in the developed countries like U.S. and UK. Growing construction activities in the developing economies like India and China and increasing smart cities projects around the globe for conserving energy is expected to create new revenue pockets for the molded case circuit breakers market during the forecast period.

Current rating from 75A–250A will be the fastest growing market in rated current segment

In the rated current segment, MCB and MCCB with current rating from 75A–250A are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2016 to 2021. This because the MCB and MCCB falling under this sub-segment are mostly used in infrastructure sector, especially residential as well as commercial. The growing infrastructure sector in the developing economies are likely to drive the market for this sub-segment.

Asia-Pacific: The leading market for molded case circuit breakers and Miniature circuit breaker by region

In this report, the molded case circuit breakers market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, given an increase in the number of construction activities in countries such as India and China.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the molded case circuit breakers market. These players include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.). Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies, and are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share.

