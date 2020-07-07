Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2019 – 2023

07th July 2020 – The global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market is anticipated to grow at a higher pace in the near future. As a catalyst, anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, polymers, fragrances and flavors. It is used in the manufacture of chemical intermediaries such as dyes, pigments and ethylbenzene in the petrochemical industry.

Physically, it is derived from the purified gases with molten aluminum. Chemically, it is non-explosive and non-flammable but releases fumes of hydrochloride acid under moist air conditions. Exothermic reaction takes place when it comes into contact of water. Factors driving the anhydrous aluminum chloride market comprise rise in use of AlCl3 in the pharmaceuticals and aromatic industry. In addition, anhydrous aluminum chloride is extensively used in the chemical, manufacturing and packaging industry. It has a wide range of applications in the pigment industry to maintain the product quality until the end.

Application category for anhydrous aluminum chloride market comprises synthetic rubber, lubricants and wood preservatives. Synthetic rubber segment accounts for a significant share on an international level. The Asia Pacific regions are likely to grow at an international level owing to presence of manufacturers and massive consumer demand. Presence of construction industry enlarges the growth opportunities for vertical growth.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

BASF SE

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Gulbrandsen Manufacturing, Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

