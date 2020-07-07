Anti-Mold Sticker Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2019 – 2023

07th July 2020 – The global Anti-Mold Sticker Market is expected to witness substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Rapid surge in the product demand is credited to the capability of anti-mold stickers to prevent mold in fluctuating temperature, air flow, and humidity. Use of anti-mold stickers for shoes package leather, and furniture, and textile, and crafts is expected to fuel market demand over the coming years. As a whole, the anti-mold sticker market is estimated to generate huge revenue during the forecast period, thus offering several opportunities for investors to spend in research and development activities.

Anti-mold stickers are increasingly used as a conservation activity for mold prevention, and to limit the deterioration instigated due to the mold growth. Mold prevention technique is performed with the help of different methods including chemical treatments, and environmental control. Growing preference towards anti-mold stickers is expected to foster the growth during the forecast period.

Development of advanced stickers that are manufactured via different kinds of natural plant essence, extracted by way of biotechnology and unique fermentation technology are expected to gain traction among various end-use industries. For instance, Akshay Inc., has introduced Bio-Pak Anti Mold stickers, which is a safe and effective method for preventing mold. These stickers are designed for many box packed items particularly footwear. Bio-Pak Anti Mold stickers are wrapped into vacuumed barrier foil pouches that are easy to use. These pouches consists of one or many Anti Mold stickers during final packing.

In addition, The Unicorn Company has launched anti-mold stickers, which are high performance products designed for shoes package, leather, furniture, textile, and crafts. Production of anti-mold chips, which is used for environmental protection, applied to food grade, heavy metal free and DMF free has gained widespread popularity.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

MICRO-PAK LTD

KOBAORI

Topone Anti-mold Technology

Romeway Industrial

Xiaosen

Guann-Haw Biotech Corperation

Taiwan OK Bio-technology

Taiwell

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Anti-Mold Sticker in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

