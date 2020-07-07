Laboratory Sterilizer Market Revenue | Growth Drivers and Share Analysis | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Thanks to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, the global laboratory sterilizer market is poised to witness growth during the forecast period. These sterilizer solutions are mainly designed for bio-containment, research laboratories, and animal care facilities.

Worldwide, growing number of hospitals, laboratory units, and ambulatory care centers, is estimated to surge the growth of laboratory sterilizer market. Also, high hygiene standards in biosafety laboratories are posing a demand for state-of-the-art solutions that are reliable and can ensure operational safety. Cost-controlling is of paramount importance for sterilizer manufacturers to promise efficient and economical operations potentially infectious situations.

Key Players:

• Tuttnauer

• Nova-Tech International

• Priorclave

• Gallay Medical & Scientific

• Steelco SpA

• Sakura Si

• Yamato Scientific

In November 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd to produce single-use consumables for bioprocessing in China. Its joint venture continued to successfully enhance customer support and security of single-use products supply. Furthermore, it is estimated to benefit biopharmaceutical companies to decrease product delivery time, emphasize on customer support and offer access to a wide range of standard single-use products to help healthcare providers bring therapeutics to patients faster. Laboratory biosafety manual published by the World Health Organization (WHO) was aimed to encourage many countries to use the expert guidance provided in the manual to ensure safe handling of microbial specimens.

Market Segment:

Market split by Product

• Steam Sterilizers

• Ultraviolet Sterilizers

• Others

Market split by Application

• Scientific Research

• Medical Care

• Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The industry participants are increasing their investments to incorporate innovative service launches in order to enhance their prominence and survive the competitive edge. North America is dominating the global market attributed to the availability of advanced medical facilities, high disposable income, and supportive reimbursement policies. Also, the European region is driven by the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is also projected to emerge as the fastest growing owing to the high concentration of a huge consumer base.

Report contents include

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.