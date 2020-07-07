Larvicides Market Segmentation | Dynamics and Share Analysis | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide larvicides market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Larvicide is an insecticide that particularly targets the larval phase of an insect. Larvicides is generally used against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be stomach poison, contact poison, (increasingly) biological control agents, or growth regulators.

Climatic changes, environmental sustainability, and increase in awareness about IPM (Integrated pest management) practices are likely drive the larvicides market in future. The other driving factors include increasing acceptance of physical and biological control process, and growing incidence of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Lyme disease, West Nile, and Zika. However, high costs associated with larval control procedures will hamper the larvicides market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Bayer Environmental Science

• Valent BioSciences

• Clarke

• Central Life Sciences

• BASF

• Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

• Univa

• UPL

• Kadant GranTek

• Babolna-Bio

• MGK

• Westham

• AllPro Vector

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/larvicides-market/request-sample

In the year 2014, Syngenta, a Swiss-based global company that produces seeds and agrochemicals, started the second phase growth of its Innovation Center in Triangle Park. The $94 million growth will comprise 200,000 square feet of specifically designed laboratories, meeting spaces, and office areas connected to the Advanced Crop Lab. In the year 2015, Sumitomo Chemical, a leading Japan-based chemical company developed “SumiLarv® 2 MR”, an innovative, long-lasting larvicide preparation that is effective against dengue fever.

Market Segment:

Market split by Product

• Synthetic Larvicides

• Natural Larvicides

• Biological Larvicides

Market split by Application

• Government

• Commercial

• Residential

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the larvicides market throughout the forecast period; owing to presence of many national and multinational companies in the region, increase in incidences of diseases, and occurrence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation.

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Report contents include

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.