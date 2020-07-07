Limestone Market Insights | Emerging Trends & Demand | Forecast To 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The limestone market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Driven by promising benefits in cement production where limestone is used as a basic raw material ingredient. Limestone is a sedimentary rock with a major element calcium carbonate (CaCO3) in the form of mineral calcite.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization demands for cement across the globe will further show positive impact on the growth of the limestone market. Also, used as an alternative for lime in biochemical assays and construction industry will boost overall market growth in future. Easy availability, higher strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion are the factors that boost the preference for limestone as stone for outdoor fountain and landscaping, floor paving and tiles, and others to spur market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• LafargeHolcim

• Cemex

• Graymont

• Nittetsu Mining

• HeidelbergCement

• Italcementi Group

• Schaefer Kalk

• Sumitomo Osaka Cement

• NALC

• Anhui Conch Cement

• South Cement

• China Resources Cement

• BBMG

• Jiangxi Wannianqing

Furthermore, rising demand in agricultural sector as fertilizer and its use to treat wastewater will boost overall limestone market growth. This may be because of its ability to neutralize the acidity of soil and providing adequate calcium for plant nourishment. Rising demand for PCC in the paper and pulp manufacturing plant is an emerging trend. However, its hazardous effect on environment such as it may disrupt groundwater reservoir and surface water levels are restraining market growth. Also, strict government policy against limestone ore extraction in developed regions may hamper overall market development in future.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type

• Special Grade

• First Grade

• Second Grade

• Others

Market split by Application

• Construction materials

• Cement

• Lime

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The US Geological Survey states that crushed limestone production is the major of three related industries that extract and process non-metallic minerals and non-fuel. A UK-based chemicals company, Synthomer plc, declared on July 2017, that it would enlarge the NitrileLatex industrial volume of limestone in Malaysia, at the Pasir Gudang plant. In 2017, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers published report states that increasing focus on production of lightweight vehicles boosts the consumption of enhanced high-strength steels. This will further fuel the demand for high-purity limestone in the North American region.

