LOW-E Glass Market Profile Analysis | Global Trend and Revenue | Forecast To 2028

The LOW-E glass market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Rising demand for energy efficient glass for doors and windows of building and facades. Low-emissivity (Low-E) glass contains a transparent coating that acts as a thermal mirror and raises windows insulating value, diminishes fading, and increase or block heat flow.

LOW-E business is continuously mounting and becoming one of the extremely important segment in glass industry. Growing awareness among populace regarding environmental safety and cleanliness measures is estimated to escalate the overall market in the forecast period. Growing number of skyscrapers and introduction of green buildings are the major trends in market. Furthermore, increasing spotlight on building energy efficacy (as LOW-E glass reflects the heat back) maintains the temperature. This will spur market growth in future. It also helps in reduction of energy needed for HVAC systems.

Key Players:

• Saint-gobain

• NSG

• PPG

• AGC

• Guardian Industries

• Schott

• Cardinal Glass

• Padihamglass

• CSG Holding

• Xinyi Glass

• Yaohua Pilkington Glass

• Taiwan Glass

• Blue Star Glass

• Sanxin Glass

• Qingdao Jinjing

• Kibing Group

• Huadong Coating Glass

• Zhongli Holding

Developing construction sector in emerging countries will have positive impact on the overall Low-emissivity glass market growth. This could be because of rapid urbanization and economic development in countries like Malaysia, China, Singapore, and India. However, varying prices of raw material will restrain growth of LOW-E glass.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type

• Single LOW-E Glass

• Double LOW-E Glass

• Triple LOW-E Glass

Market split by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Schott AG, in Nov 2018, launched CONTURAN tough as a new product under the brand name “CONTURAN”, an alternative to the mechanically stressed display glazing. The product offers a high anti-reflection coating, sturdiness, and long life.

Schott AG, in Oct 2018, invested more than 20 million Euro in Indian manufacturing plant at Jambusar, Gujarat which will further boost the “Make in India” campaign of Indian Government as well as production capacity of pharmaceutical packaging and glass. Also, in March 2018, London-based FCFM acquired Romag from Clayton Glass for expansion into solar PV, architectural, transport, and security sector.

