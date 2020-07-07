Margarine Market Key Players | Development Strategies | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide margarine market is projected to exhibit healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Margarine is a form of “spread” used in cooking, baking. Margarine includes vegetable oils obtained from sunflower or soya bean and Trans fats. Changing dietary habits and lifestyles owing to shift in the customer’s preference toward natural products are expected to drive the margarine market. In addition, introduction to innovative margarine ranges into the market is anticipated to grow high in the future. The demand is also propelled by fact the margarine is a low-cost substitute to butter. However, risk of obesity and availability of other substitutes for margarine is likely hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Unilever

• Bunge

• NMGK Group

• ConAgra

• Zydus Cadila

• Wilmar-International

• Fuji Oil

• BRF

• Yidiz Holding

• Grupo Lala

• NamChow

• Sunnyfoods

• Cargill

• COFCO

• Uni-President

In 2017, Unilever, a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company, announced to put up its margarine business on sale for USD 7.4 billion. One month later it denied a takeover offer of USD 143 billion from Kraft Heinz. Unilever’s decision to get out of margarine business came after the sales declined; thanks to resurgence of butter. The matter is still a damp squib.

In 2016, Becel® original, Becel® with Olive Oil, Becel® Vegan, and Becel® Buttery Taste, do not contain any artificial additives, colors, and flavors. Blend Bar by Becel® is an interactive and unique product that is non-hydrogenated, and soft margarine.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the margarine throughout the forecast period, owing to high consumption in food processing. The Canada and USA are the major consumers in North America.

