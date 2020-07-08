Key Trends Shaping the Seed Market

The report “Seed Market by Type (Genetically Modified & Conventional), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global seed market is estimated to be valued at USD 55.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 86.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing application of cereals, oilseeds, and vegetables in the food, beverages, biofuels and the pet food industry alongside growing technological advancements, such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds are driving the growth of the market.

North America to lead the seeds market during the forecast period

North America is one of the significant producers of soybean in the world. The US is one of the largest producers of soy and its byproducts and contributes to a substantial share in the oilseeds market. Favorable trade and price support systems prevailing in the countries of North America aid in the growth of the seeds market. While a major portion of the demand for oilseeds is from the food and feed industries, the regulatory framework for the biofuel sector of Mexico has been changing due to which the scope for oilseeds in the biofuel sector is changing as well.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126130457

The research report categorizes the seeds market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-segments:

By Type:

Conventional

Genetically Modified

By Trait:

Herbicide-tolerance (HT)

Insect-resistance (IR)

Other traits (which includes abiotic stress tolerance, disease resistance, modified product quality, and stacked traits)

By Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

By region:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, UK, Netherlands, RoE)

Asia Pacific (China, Australia, India, Japan, Thailand, RoAPAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Rest of World (RoW)

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the seed market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Land O’ Lakes (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Corteva Agriscience (US), United Phosphorous Limited (India), DLF (Denmark), Longping Hi-tech (China), Rallis India Limited (India), Enza Zaden (The Netherlands), Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan), and Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands).

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=126130457

Market Drivers

Rise in the Seed Replacement Rate

Growth in Usage of Oilseeds By Animal Feed Manufacturers

Increase in Demand From the Biofuel Sector

High Demand for Protein Meals

Restraints

Uncertainty in Climatic Conditions

Price Fluctuations in Oilseeds

Low Yield of Crops in Under-Irrigated Areas

Opportunities

Demand for Healthy and Organic Processed Products

Public-Private Partnerships in Varietal Development

Molecular Breeding in Seeds