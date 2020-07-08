Pedicle Screw System Market | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pedicle Screw System Market by Product Type (Monoaxial & Polyaxial Pedicle Screw), Surgery (Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive Surgery), Indication (Spinal Deformities, Spinal Trauma), Application (Thoracolumbar, Cervical Fusion) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The global pedicle screw systems market is expected to reach USD 724.23 million by 2023 from USD 538.64 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Spinal Injuries

Rising Geriatric Population

Technological Advancements

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By product type, the pedicle screw systems market is segmented into monoaxial, polyaxial, and other pedicle screw systems. In 2018, the polyaxial pedicle screw systems segment is estimated to command the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidences and prevalence of spinal cord injuries.

On the basis of surgery type, the pedicle screw systems market has been segmented into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The open surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal deformities.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal disorders in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the pedicle screw systems market in North America.

