Optoelectronic Components Market worth $52.7 billion by 2025

According to the new research report “Optoelectronic Components Market by Component (Sensor, LED, Laser Diode, and Infrared Components), Application (Measurement, Lighting, Communications, and Security & Surveillance), Material, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global optoelectronic components market size is projected to grow from USD 41.4 billion in 2020 to USD 52.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0%. Emerging opportunities for optoelectronic components and R&D could lead to innovation in the optoelectronic components industry. Promising industrial IoT applications provide major growth opportunities to market players. The optoelectronic components industry growth is mainly driven by the increased use of infrared components in consumer electronics & automobiles, long life & low power consumption, demand for improved imaging & optical sensing solutions in the healthcare vertical and suitable physical properties of optoelectronic sensors to operate in harsh environments.

Sensor component to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sensor component is projected to record the highest CAGR in the optoelectronic components market from 2019 to 2025, owing to the usage of several types of sensors, including optical, image, phototransistors, photodiodes, and photo relays for varied applications across several industries. The sensor component segment has been further subsegmented into phototransistors, photodiodes, photo relays, image sensors, optical sensors, and ultraviolet sensors.

Measurement application to hold the largest share in the optoelectronic components industry during the forecast period

The application segment comprises measurement, lighting, communications, security & surveillance, and others (geographical survey, scanning, and spectrometry). The measurement segment in the optoelectronic components market is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Measurement systems use optoelectronic sensors to convert light signals to electric current and are used for several applications such as machine vision, monitoring of process and operations, control of process & operation, and experimental engineering analysis, among others.

Silicon carbide material to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Silicon carbide material is projected to record the highest CAGR in the optoelectronic components market from 2019 to 2025, owing to its inherent radiation resistance, high temperature operating capacity, and high voltage & power handling capacity. Moreover, the flexibility of silicon carbide can be used as substrate. Therefore, silicon carbide has gained traction in several applications across verticals such as telecommunication, automotive, medical, military, industrial, and more.

Consumer electronics vertical to hold the largest share in the optoelectronic components industry during the forecast period

The vertical segment comprises automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication, military & aerospace, medical, residential, commercial, manufacturing, and others (utility, food & beverages, and pulp & paper). The consumer electronics segment is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The adoption of optoelectronic components in the consumer electronics sector has increased due to technological advancements and the increasing use of consumer goods such as high-end sophisticated cameras, photocopy machines, smartphones, blue-ray storage devices, and flat & flexible television displays, and more.

Presence of prominent system suppliers to drive the demand for pressure sensors in North America during the forecast period

The optoelectronic components market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the growth of the market in North America.

North America is one of the most technologically advanced markets for optoelectronic components owing to the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, LED, laser, and sensor manufacturers in the region.

Key players operating in the optoelectronic components market include Hamamatsu (Japan), Osram (Germany), TT Electronics (UK), Vishay (US), ON Semiconductor (US), Cree (US), Trumpf (Germany), SICK AG (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Sony (Japan), and Broadcom (US). Other major companies focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to increase their revenue.

