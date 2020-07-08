Cold Plasma Market: Benefits of Cold Plasma Technology

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low pressure), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cold Plasma Market size is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases, innovation in textile production, and the benefits of cold plasma in all industrial areas are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Opportunity Application of cold plasma in infection prevention and prolonging the life of PPE

Cold plasma can be used in the prevention of infectious diseases and nosocomial infections as it kills highly stable multi-resistant microbes. In the COVID-19 pandemic, protective clothing and sterile textiles are in short supply. Treatment with cold plasma or ozone-generating plasma can prolong the use of clothing. It can also help in the hydrophilization process in the textile industry for gloves, PPE kits, and masks to reduce microorganisms. Plasmatreat, one of the leading players in the cold plasma market, has developed a prototype cleaning station that provides solutions for disinfecting protective clothing.

Challenge: Limited commercialization of cold plasma

Currently, only a number of small nascent players are operating in the cold plasma market. As a result, this technology has witnessed limited commercialization in the last decade. The successful applications of cold plasma have been limited to a few sectors. It is also not easily available due to the low number of production units for cold plasma-related products globally. A lack of awareness of cold plasma has also served to inhibit the greater adoption of this technology. As a result, it can be surmised that until they are resolved, these factors-limited commercialization and low awareness—pose a major challenge to the growth of the market.

The wound healing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Within the medical industry, the cold plasma market is segmented into wound healing, dentistry, oncology, blood coagulation, and other applications. The wound healing segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the advantages of cold plasma treatment, along with the minimal side-effects, thus making it more viable over conventional methods.

Low-pressure cold plasma to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the regime, the cold plasma market is classified broadly into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure plasma. The low-pressure cold plasma is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the bactericidal activity and minimal surface ablation.

Europe to hold the largest regional market share in 2019

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the Cold Plasma Market in 2019, followed by North America. The large share of Europe in the global market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of cold plasma companies and growing R&D work in Germany.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for cold plasma technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.

The prominent players in the Cold Plasma Market include Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH, (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), and CINOGY GmbH (Germany).