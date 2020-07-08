Indian Peptides and Heparin Market worth USD 883.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and osteoporosis and favorable government policies for the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of Indian peptide drugs market.

The growing incidence of coagulation disorders and government support for pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the growth of Indian anticoagulant drugs market.

How much is the Indian peptide drugs Market &Indian anticoagulant drugs market worth?

The Indian peptide drugs market is expected to reach USD 883.0 Million by 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The Indian anticoagulant drugs market is expected to reach USD 170.2 Million by 2022 from USD 127.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

By type, hormonal segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

On the basis of type segmentation, The Indian peptide drugs market is classified into hormonal, antifungal, antibiotic, ACE inhibitor and others. The hormonal segment is expected to dominate the Indian peptide drugs market in 2016. Growing incidence and prevalence rate of diabetes in India and rising ageing population are the major driving factors for this segment.

By application, the diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

Based on application, the indian peptide drugs market is segmented into diabetes, infectious disease, cancer, cardiology, osteoporosis, gynecological application, and other applications. In 2016, the diabetes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Indian peptide drugs market, by application. The growth in the segment can be primarily attributed to increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetes cases in the country.

By type, Enoxaparin sodiumsegment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

On the basis of Low molecular weight heparin type, the Indian anticoagulant drugs market is classified into enoxaparin sodium, heparin sodium, fondaparinux, and dalteparin sodium. In 2016, the enoxaparin sodium segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Indian anticoagulant drugs market, by type. Enoxaparin sodium is available as an injectable that helps prevent blood clots in the leg veins of patients who have undergone hip/knee replacements or abdominal surgery. According to Human Pharmaceuticals at Boehringer Ingelheim, in India, approximately 231,132 venous thromboembolism (VTE) procedures occur annually; 53.6% of hospitalized Indian patients are at an increased risk of VTE.

Leading Companies

Some of the major players operating in the Indian peptide drugs market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Cipla Limited (India), Biocon Limited (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), Lupin Limited (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India).

Some of the major players operating in the Indian anticoagulant drugs market are Sanofi (France), Emcure Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cipla Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum (India), Pfizer Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Lupin Ltd. (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Samarth Life Sciences (India), Claris Lifesciences Limited (India), Gland Pharma Limited (India), Mylan Pharmaceutical (India), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (India), Micro Labs Ltd. (India), and VHB Lifesciences (India).

