Calcium Sulphite Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 to 2028

Calcium Sulphite is a calcium salt of sulfurous acid with hemihydrate and tetrahydrate as two crystalline forms. Calcium sulphite is a byproduct of flue gas and coal combustion and spontaneously converts to gypsum on exposure to water or air. The antioxidant properties of calcium sulphite make it useful for protecting food from deterioration caused by oxidation. The reductant and biocidal property of calcium sulphite enable it to be used as food and drink preservative as well as a disinfectant. At present calcium sulphite is being widely used as a bleaching additive for a variety of foods such as beer, wine, and processed meat. The presence of calcium makes it useful for enhancing the firmness of frozen foods such as cookies. The hemihydrate form of calcium sulphite is used in medicine as a tablet excipient and for immobilizing casts.



Global Calcium sulphite Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of function, global calcium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Reducing Agent

Preservative

Bulking Agent

Bleaching Agent

Others



On the basis of End-use, global calcium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages Industry

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp Industry

Pharmaceutical

Others



On the basis of region, the global calcium sulphite market has been segmented as-

North America Calcium sulphite Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Calcium sulphite Market

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America



Calcium Sulfite Market: Key Players

Some players of calcium sulfite market are: Espicorp Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Surepure Chemetals, Inc., ICC Industries, Inc., American Elements, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shimmer Chemicals Private Limited, and Qingdao Sunny Energy Saving Materials Co., Ltd., GFS Chemicals, Inc., Barium & Chemicals, Inc., NOAH Technologies Corporation, Pure Tech Inc., among others.



