Sodium Sulphite Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2018 to 2028)

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —Sodium sulfite is a soluble sodium salt of sulfurous acid. Sodium sulfite is an essential chemical in the pulp and paper industry for bleaching, de-sulfurizing, and dechlorinating activities. Sodium sulphite compound is used as a pulping agent for the manufacturing of pulp. Manufacturers categorize sodium sulphite by form as powder, crystals, and liquid. The global sodium sulphite market is anticipated to witness positive growth during the forecast period, due to its various properties. Sodium sulphite removes excess chlorine, and is used in the bleaching of wood pulp and raw materials for the production of pulp and paper. Moreover, sodium sulphite is widely used in the food industry for maintaining the freshness of food products. Pharmaceutical manufacturers use sodium sulphite in the manufacturing of many drugs which are used to maintain potency and stability.



Global Sodium Sulphite Market – Segmentation

The global sodium sulphite market has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and end use.



On the basis of form, the global sodium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Powder

Crystals

Liquid



On the basis of application, the global sodium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Bleaching Agents

Corrosion Inhibitors and Anti-scaling Agents

Preservatives

Intermediates

Oxidizing Agents

Process Regulators

Surface Active Agents



On the basis of end user industry, the global sodium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Chemicals

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Global Sodium Sulphite Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the sodium sulphite market has been divided into seven key regions as follows: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan.



