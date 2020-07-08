Carbon Fiber Coatings Market Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Carbon fiber coatings are used to coat parts to match a particular body color, or display a clear lacquer so as to protect the coated substrate from UV degradation. The process of application of carbon fiber coatings is a lengthy process that involves the readying of the substrate to be coated with the carbon fiber coating, a process called abrading. This is undertaken manually in the coating preparation area by means of air driven sanders. Prior to the application of carbon fiber coatings, the substrate material is meticulously degreased to eliminate unnoticed particles and agents prior to the coating process.



Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the product type, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:

Short carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating

Long carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating

Continuous carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating



On the basis of the end use industry, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Energy (wind turbines)

Chemical

Building & Construction

Other industries

On the basis of the raw material used, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:

Pan based carbon fiber coatings

Pitch based carbon fiber coatings

Rayon based carbon fiber coatings



Examples of some of the market participants in the carbon fiber coatings market include:

BASF SE

Saint Clair Systems

Berlac AG Switzerland

Emerald Coatings

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)



