Carbon Fiber Coatings Market Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2028

Carbon fiber coatings are used to coat parts to match a particular body color, or display a clear lacquer so as to protect the coated substrate from UV degradation. The process of application of carbon fiber coatings is a lengthy process that involves the readying of the substrate to be coated with the carbon fiber coating, a process called abrading. This is undertaken manually in the coating preparation area by means of air driven sanders. Prior to the application of carbon fiber coatings, the substrate material is meticulously degreased to eliminate unnoticed particles and agents prior to the coating process.

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the product type, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:
Short carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating
Long carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating
Continuous carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating

On the basis of the end use industry, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:
Automotive
Aerospace & defense
Energy (wind turbines)
Chemical
Building & Construction
Other industries

On the basis of the raw material used, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:
Pan based carbon fiber coatings
Pitch based carbon fiber coatings
Rayon based carbon fiber coatings

Examples of some of the market participants in the carbon fiber coatings market include:

BASF SE
Saint Clair Systems
Berlac AG Switzerland
Emerald Coatings
Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Covestro AG

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
CIS and Russia
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

