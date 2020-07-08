Heptaldehyde Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 to 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Heptaldehyde, classified under CAS number 111-71-7, is an alkyl aldehyde that has a strong fruity odor. It is used as a synthesis intermediate in the perfume and flavor industry. Heptaldehyde is generally produced by the pyrolysis of castor oil in the presence of 0.5% benzoyl peroxide. Heptaldehyde and its derivatives also find applications in the rubber & plastic industry as a solvent and to aid vulcanization. It is also used for the production of ethyl heptanoate, which is used in the production of certain lubricants. Heptaldehyde is used as a predecessor to various intermediates and chemical compounds such as heptyl alcohol and heptonoic acid, which are subsequently used in various industries.



Global Heptaldehyde Market: Segmentation

The heptaldehyde market, on the basis of end-user industry, can be segmented as,

Fragrances and flavors industry

Agrochemicals

Fine chemistry

Cosmetic Industry

Rubber & Plastics

Global Heptaldehyde Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global heptaldehyde market include,

Arkema Group

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

TCI Chemicals

Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Akshay Chemicals

Triveni chemicals

Merck KGaA

Jayant Agro-Organics Limited



Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



