Environmental Monitoring Market worth $17.1 billion by 2025

The environmental monitoring market size is estimated to be USD 13.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The adoption of environmental monitoring products and related software platforms is growing across major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This can majorly be attributed to rising pollution levels, favorable regulatory scenario, ongoing installation of environmental monitoring stations, development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness on pollution monitoring, expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets, are the major factors driving the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

The environmental monitoring market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), and PerkinElmer Corporation. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players have shut down due to COVID-19. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have short-term negative growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal growth as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216846315

The air pollution monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by application, in 2020

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring. Furthermore, water pollution monitoring is segmented further into surface & groundwater monitoring and wastewater monitoring. The air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2019. This can be attributed to the rising level of air pollution across key markets globally (such as the U.S., Europe, China, India, and the Middle East), growing acceptance and market demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems, and increasing health concerns among public and stringent air pollution control legislation by several governments.

The chemical detection segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the environmental monitoring market, by component, during the forecast period

Based on the component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into temperature sensing, moisture detection, biological detection, chemical detection, particulate detection, and noise measurement. Furthermore, chemical detection is sub-segmented in gas detection, pesticide detection, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) detection, and others. Also, particulate detection is further segmented into PM2.5 detection, PM10 detection, and others. The chemical detection segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rising levels of chemical air pollutant, increasing demand for pesticide detection sensors, the implementation of stringent pollution monitoring and control regulations by the industries and commercial buildings. Additionally, growing public awareness, the development & commercialization of innovative sensors (such as high efficacy and ease of usage in extreme environmental conditions), ongoing technological advancements in gaseous sensors, and increased government & public investments for effective air pollution monitoring are propelling market growth.

North America dominated the global environmental monitoring market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2019. The dominant position of this region is due to an increase in government funding for the establishment of environmental monitoring stations and the US EPA’s stringent regulations that supports greater adoption of pollution monitoring technologies. Additionally, technological advancements in the field of environmental sensors and growing government initiatives in the area of pollution control will further augment market growth.

Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), ThermoFisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), and PerkinElmer Corporation (US). The other players are General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Emerson Electric (US), Spectris (UK), TE Connectivity (US), and 3M Company (US) among others are some major players in the global environmental monitoring market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216846315

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441