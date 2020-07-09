Covid-19 Impact: Sisal Market Share, Demand and Current Forecast Analyzed (YEAR)

Agave sisalana, the botanical name of Sisal, is an endemic tropical plant whose leaves provide hard natural fiber, that can be used to produce ropes, carpets, twines and sacks. A hybrid of sisal plant can be used to grow high-quality papermaking pulp, thereby aiding in the expansion of the overall sisal market.

Global Sisal Market Segmentation

The global sisal market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Lower-grade Fiber
Medium-grade Fiber
Higher-grade Fiber
Pricing analysis of global sisal market is segmented on the basis of product types by calculating the average selling price, which varies depending on the wide range of brand, designs, quality and various features.

Market segments on the basis of application as:

Paper
Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Construction
Other Applications

Some of the key players in the market include:

SFI Tanzania
Lanktrad
GuangXi Sisal Group
Hamilton Rios
Wild Fibers
REA Vipingo Group
METL Group
International Fiber Corporation

