Covid-19 Impact: Sisal Market Share, Demand and Current Forecast Analyzed (YEAR)

Agave sisalana, the botanical name of Sisal, is an endemic tropical plant whose leaves provide hard natural fiber, that can be used to produce ropes, carpets, twines and sacks. A hybrid of sisal plant can be used to grow high-quality papermaking pulp, thereby aiding in the expansion of the overall sisal market.



Global Sisal Market Segmentation

The global sisal market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Lower-grade Fiber

Medium-grade Fiber

Higher-grade Fiber

Pricing analysis of global sisal market is segmented on the basis of product types by calculating the average selling price, which varies depending on the wide range of brand, designs, quality and various features.



Market segments on the basis of application as:

Paper

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Construction

Other Applications



Some of the key players in the market include:

SFI Tanzania

Lanktrad

GuangXi Sisal Group

Hamilton Rios

Wild Fibers

REA Vipingo Group

METL Group

International Fiber Corporation



