COVID-19 Pandemic to Leverage Growth of Orange Peel Extract Market, Fact.MR Study

In the present market scenario, Food and beverage industry is witnessing a steady growth. Orange peel extracts find its application in numerous products due to its versatile nature which aids to the growing demand for orange peel extract in the market. Orange peel extract is a rich source of vitamin c which makes it highly favorable for medicinal purposes and makes it a significant ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry. It also has antioxidant properties which render several health benefits including relief from heartburn prevention of many chronic diseases such as cancer, these properties are expected to encourage the demand for orange peel extract in the global market.



Orange peel extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the Global Orange peel extract market has been segmented as:

Powder

Tablets

Liquid



On the basis of Nature, the Global Orange peel extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Application, the Global Orange peel extract market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers



Global Orange peel extract Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Orange peel extract market are Plant Extracts International Inc., Beacon Commodities, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Natural Bitter Orange Peel Extract, RUNHERB INC., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG., and Denk Ingredients are among others.



