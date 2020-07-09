Bone Growth Stimulator Market Worth $1.41 billion | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to reach USD 1.41 billion, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The growing patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments, increasing target patient population, and procedural benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatments are some key factors propelling the growth of this market.

Hospitals and Clinics Form the Fastest Growing End User Segment.

Hospitals;

This segment includes both government and private hospitals that provide treatment or conduct surgeries related to spine, oral and maxillofacial, nonunion/delayed union fractures and dental practices. An increasing patient population, rising procedural volumes of spinal fusion surgeries, growing prevalence of spinal disorders, and growing awareness on bone growth stimulation products are aiding the growth of this segment.

Home care;

Home care end users segment include patients who use external bone growth stimulators based on a physician’s prescription. Physicians recommend these stimulators to patients who have undergone spinal fusion surgery or are suffering from bone fractures that have failed to heal in the normal period of time (delayed or nonunion fracture). This segment is expected to witness growth due to rising physician preference for bone growth stimulators over their counterparts, cost-effectiveness of external stimulators in the case of nonunion fractures, government recommendations for the use of external stimulators, and the availability of reimbursement and insurance coverage

Browse 66 market data tables and 67 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82341383

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic protein (BMPs), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The bone growth stimulation devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This large share is attributed to the growing aging population, rising preference for non-surgical treatment procedures, and growing prevalence of nonunion fractures. Additionally, the rising incidence of obesity, smoking, and diabetes which delay or inhibit bone healing after surgery or trauma are further driving the market growth.

On the basis of application, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. The spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82341383

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The Bone Growth Stimulator Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market. Asia is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as large population base, improving healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of obesity and spinal disorders are key factors driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), and Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players in the bone growth stimulator market.