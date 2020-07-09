Leukapheresis Market Worth $27.7 million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

[194 Pages Report] The Leukapheresis Market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes.

The Leukopaks Market is expected to reach USD 445.6 million, at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;

Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the NIH National Cancer Institute in 2015, 405,815 people were suffering from leukemia in the US. According to NIH estimates, the number of new cases of leukemia has increased on an average rate of 0.3% each year over the last 10 years (from 2006 to 2015). The NIH also estimates that the number of new cases may reach 60,300 in 2018. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, from 2010 to 2014, leukemia was the sixth-most-common cause of cancer deaths globally.

Increasing number of blood donations;

The global demand for blood and blood components is on the rise. In the US alone, ~44,000 units of blood are required every day in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities. Approximately 21 million units of blood components are transfused every year in the US. The requirement of leukocytes/WBCs is increasing with the increase in demand for leukopaks in clinical research and the rising number of clinical trials for the development of CAR-T therapy for leukemia.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type, the leukapheresis devices market is segmented into apheresis devices, leukapheresis columns & cell separators, and leukoreduction filters. The apheresis devices segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis devices market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the widespread adoption of apheresis devices for performing therapeutic leukapheresis procedures for the treatment of leukemia and development of leukopaks for clinical and preclinical research.

On the basis of type, the leuopaks market is segmented into mobilized PB leukopaks, non-mobilized PB leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized PB leukopaks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukopaks market in 2018. The dominant share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for low-granulocyte and low-hematocrit contamination, high cell viability, and an increase in CD34+ cell frequencies for the development of immunotherapies.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis market in 2018, followed by North America. The increase in regenerative medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research are factors are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The prominent players in the global leukapheresis products market are Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US).