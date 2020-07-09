Egg Yolk Oil Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Egg Yolk Oil Market Set to Expand at 5.9% CAGR Backed by Adoption in Nutraceutical Sector

Over the years, there has been a remarkable upsurge in the spending on personal care, on the back of increasing the popularity of natural beauty products and essential oils. On this premise, egg yolk oil is finding extensive applications in aromatherapy, owing to the enriching presence of anti-aging agents and antioxidants Moreover, egg yolk oil is gaining traction in nutraceutical applications to treat indigestion and for proper functioning of the immune system. Backed by these aforementioned factors, the egg yolk market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018 to 2028).

To See All The important Aspects , Click On The Sample Link: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1527

Consumption in Hair Care Segment Channels Majority of Revenue

According to the American Hair Loss Association, MPB (Male Pattern Baldness) accounts for over 95 percent of hair loss in men. Similarly, as per the statistics of the American Academy of Dermatology, 40% of women over 40 have visible hair loss. Despite the availability of numerous hair loss treatments, they have proved inefficient in controlling hair fall. Moreover, the high cost of scientific hair loss treatments is asserting consumers to opt for cheaper and effective natural hair care treatment. Hence, increasing preference for natural hair care treatments is propelling the demand for egg yolk oil, and is anticipated to remain a major growth driver.

Moreover, the presence of cholesterol content in egg yolk oil makes it easily absorbable in the epidermis, thus aiding in keeping the hair intact with the scalp. Likewise, usage of egg yolk oil helps in maintaining and stabilizing the complex intercellular matrix, thereby facilitating the epidermis to undergo natural rejuvenation and repair. Backed by these advantages, the demand for egg yolk oil has been significantly growing in skincare, nail care, lip care, and other dermatology applications, which are anticipated to channel a significant portion of revenue.

Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Natural Products Remains a Prominent Growth Driver

Over the years, there has been a significant shift in consumer preference towards natural products over synthetic products, owing to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural products. The changing consumer preferences are bestowing lucrative opportunities to players in the egg yolk oil market, in the form of increased adoption in personal care products and cosmetics to cater to the surging demand for natural products.

Besides, as consumers move away from synthetic products, players in the personal care market have up-scaled the usage of natural raw materials, as a result of which the demand for egg yolk oil is soaring. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of synthetic products on skin, is also anticipated to fuel the demand for egg yolk oil.

Egg Yolk Oil Market: The Road Ahead

To Get Full Industry Analysis Report, Click On The Buy Now Link: https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1527/SL

The adoption of egg yolk oil in infant nutrition and pharmaceuticals has witnessed an upsurge in the recent past, and is anticipated to further drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, producers of egg yolk oil players have been continually innovating which has resulted in the growing use of supplements. For instance, a mixture of egg yolk oil and fermented garlic powder is available as an odorless capsule that boosts energy, aids in burning fat and gaining muscle. Moreover, the increasing popularity coupled with the emergence of e-commerce players is also channeling a significant portion of revenue.

Competitive Landscape of Egg Yolk Oil

Some of the major market players studied in the research include, but not limited to, Kewpie Corporation, Natural Sourcing, Bizen Chemical, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice, and Vav Life Sciences, among others.