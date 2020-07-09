Pharmaceutical Robots Market COVID – 19 | Updated Analysis By Top Key Players – KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation & Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pharmaceutical Robots Market by Type (Traditional Robots (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Delta Robots, Cartesian Robots), Collaborative Robots), Application (Picking and Packaging, Laboratory Applications) – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical robots market. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

The overall pharmaceutical robotic systems market is expected to grow from USD 64.37 million in 2016 to USD 119.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2021

A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform a function. Some of the benefits of automation include efficiency, saving workers from hazardous environments or repetitive tasks, reducing training overhead, eliminating human error, increasing repeatability and reproducibility, and in cleanrooms, removing the potential for human contamination.

Application of Pharmaceutical Robots Market :

1. Introduction

2. Picking and Packaging

3. Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

4. Laboratory Applications

On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market.

The following are the major objectives of the study :

To describe and forecast the pharmaceutical robotic systems market, in terms of value, by type, application, and region

To describe and forecast the pharmaceutical robotic systems market, by region–Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW) along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To study the complete value chain of pharmaceutical robotic systems

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

In 2015, the U.S. FDA approved 45 new medicines as compared to 27 in 2013. It also approved 98% of high-risk medical devices in 2014 as compared to 86% in 2013 and 70% in 2012. As the demand for new drugs and medicines grows, pharmaceutical companies are continuously looking for new ways to increase productivity, leading to an increased reliance on automated equipment and robotics.

Key Players:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan).