Microservices in Healthcare Market Worth $343.3 million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%

According to the new market research report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Major Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:

Benefits of the Microservice Architecture

Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business

Cloud-Based Applications

Emergence of IoT Applications

Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on component, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018.

Based on deployment model, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market and is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years.

Based on end user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).