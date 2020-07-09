Medical Holography Market: Increasing Investments in the Digital Holography Market

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Medical Holography Market by Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), End User (Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, The Global Medical Holography Market Is Projected to Reach USD 953.9 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Medical Imaging

Medical imaging application segment held the largest share of the global medical holography market in 2015. Medical imaging involves the process of creating visual representations of the interior of a human body for clinical analysis, diagnosis, and medical interventions. The large share of this application segment can be attributed to the advent of digital holograms for medical imaging in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Medical holography is expected to play an important role in medical diagnostic imaging in the near future owing to interactive holographic models that allow more dynamic and cost-effective medical testing and storage of immense quantities of imaging data.

Medical Education

Over the last five years, holography has gained wide acceptance in academic institutions and medical centers for medical education and training applications. Holographic prints are increasingly being used in the field of medical education to teach critical aspects of the human anatomy in a simpler manner. Digital holograms represent complex 3D anatomical structures of the human body and provide users with flexibility to turn a 3D hologram in different dimensions, to build different perspectives of the anatomical structure. This allows students to not only dissect different body systems, but also piece them back together. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced tools in medical teaching is expected to drive greater adoption of holography techniques in the field of medical education in the coming years.

Biomedical Research

The biomedical research segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Holography microscopes can be used for various applications in biomedical research, such as real-time monitoring of living cells, defect inspection, and noninvasive analysis of fluid tomography. They provide best solutions for performing cell -based assays, such as cytotoxicity assays using living cells. They are used for early drug discovery applications, such as cell death assays for the toxicological profiling of bioactive compounds and identification of cytotoxic agents in cancer research. Apart from the above applications, the digital holography microscopy technology is also used to measure clinically relevant parameters of RBCs, such as hemoglobin content and mean cell volume (MCV) of individual RBCs. Owing to various benefits, such as label-free monitoring of cellular functions and high-resolution, noninvasive, and real-time imaging, medical holography is witnessing an increase in demand in the biomedical research sector.

The growth in this market can be mainly attributed to the growing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector, rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education, and emergence of holography as a promising technology in representing complex 3D structures. In this report, the global Medical Holography Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into holographic displays, holography microscopes, holographic prints, holography software and holoscopes. On the basis of application, the Medical Holography Market is segmented into three segments namely medical imaging, medical education, and biomedical research. While on the basis of end user, the Medical Holography Market is segmented into research laboratories, academic medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and hospitals and clinics.

In 2015, the holographic displays product segment accounted for the largest share of the Medical Holography Market. This market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of holographic displays in diagnostic imaging and for medical teaching and training as these displays provide high-quality real-time 3D images which attracts the user effectively

In 2015, North America represented the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America represents the fastest-growing region for the Medical Holography Market, primarily due to increasing research initiatives in holography technology, adoption of holographic products by research laboratories and academic centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

Major players in the global Medical Holography Market are EchoPixel, Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Australia), Ovizio Imaging systems (Belgium), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), zSpace, Inc. (U.S.), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Eon Reality (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), and NanoLive SA (Switzerland).