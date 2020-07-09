Sodium Chlorite Market Trends, Profile of Leading Players, & Research Methodology, 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sodium chlorite market is anticipated to grow higher in the near future. Sodium chlorite is produced under the partial reduction of sodium chlorate to chlorine dioxide. Within an alkaline solution, chlorine dioxide gets converted to sodium chlorite in the presence of hydrogen peroxide. Since chlorine possesses a variety of industrial and commercial uses, it is particularly used in manufacture of chlorine dioxide.

Chlorine dioxide is used as an application in treatment of potable water, regulating bacterial control in oil wells and petroleum systems, food processing, algae control in cooling towers, and waste treatment. The storage and handling for sodium chlorite with compatible materials is advisory, contamination with inorganic material might lead in a chemical reaction and production of explosive gas.

Key Players:

• Dongying Shengya

• ERCO Worldwide

• Gaomi Gaoyuan

• Gaomi Hoyond

• Gaomi Kaixuan

• Lianyungang Xingang

• Oxychem

OxyChem is a leading manufacturer of chlorine dioxide since the product is available in both dry and liquid forms. The products comply with the EPA standards. All the products pertain to pesticidal applications and waste water treatment regulated by FIFRA.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Applications:

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Pulp, Textile & Paper

Factors such as increase in demand for chemicals for water purification and wastewater treatment applications are driving the demand for sodium chlorite market. In addition, presence of large, small, and medium sized businesses in the emerging economies are catalysing the market growth. Moreover, at a commercial level, the manufacturers of sodium chlorite are producing the quality grade with more than 70 percent concentration using high ingredients as a raw material while transportation costs are being optimized.

