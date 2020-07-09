Subsea Control System Market Application, Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global subsea control system market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the high demand form industries, such as plastics, transportation, energy, textiles, and paints & coatings. Subsea control systems are used under water against the deteriorating environment caused due to continuous exploration activities. To meet the requirements of environment under ocean, the specially designed equipment is made reliable and sturdy with superior quality components. These equipment play an important role in the oil and gas industry, onshore storage units, and the major drilling activities. They not only take care of the underwater environment but also monitor and manage oil and gas wells network.

The major drivers of the subsea control system market include flourishing oil and gas industry, sudden growth in the demand for oil products from oil and gas wells, increasing number of exploration activities, and rise in technological advancements in the equipment. Moreover, increasing preference for deep water and ultra-deep water environment that highly demand subsea control systems is propelling the demand for these equipment. However, complex and high priced installation, repairing and maintenance is hampering the industry growth.

Key Players:

• Aker Solutions

• Drill-Quip Inc

• FMC Technologies

• GE Oil & Gas

• Weatherford International

• Halliburton

• OneSubsea

Rising installation of subsea wells is one of the major trends observed in the market. Changing nature of underwater conditions is a major challenge to the system. Complex nature of environment underwater makes the manufacturing of these systems difficult.

A leading player, Osbit Limited, signed contract with Global Marine Group for the supply of a progressive multi-function backfill and pre-lay subsea plough. The plough ‘Scion 240’ features 4th major trenching system contract in two years and will provide a cutting edge in the ploughing technology. The system reduces offshore wind cost by lowering the installation time required and operational risk of subsea cables. The system also offers incomparable single pass capability that delivers improved boulder clearance and pre-trenching till 1.7m in a single operation.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Applications:

• Production

• Processing

• Others

Key Product:

• Underwater

• Topside

Scion 240 is completely adjustable and delivers extensive surveillance package for precise tracking of route and efficient trenching with the help of superior control technology. This technology comprises an open-source modular system combined with (OILS) Osbit Integrated Logistics Support asset monitoring solution, embedded in an ergonomic control cabin. Scion 240 can also be redesigned into backfill mode with the same controls and surveillance package for cable monitoring and trench profile while ensuring complete safety throughout the process.

