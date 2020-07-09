Superabsorbent Dressing Market Sales Channel, Future Trend, Forecast by Type & Application, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide superabsorbent dressing market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Superabsorbent dressings are used in wound care and are made up of superabsorbent polymer. The superabsorbent supports clinician to cure extremely exuding wounds owing to their absorbing capacity compare to the traditional dressings.

Rising aged population with the chronic wounds such as pressure ulcer and leg ulcers, increasing research and development funding and high physiological and clinical effect of the superabsorbent dressing on wounds are anticipated to spur market growth in the forthcoming period. In addition, prevalence of trauma and accident cases, incidence of chronic diseases are also expected to propel the superabsorbent dressing market growth. However, stringent government regulation for the efficacy and safety of the superabsorbent dressings and a high price of wound management and the superabsorbent dressings will restrain the market growth in the years to come.

Key Players:

• Baxter International Inc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• BSN medical Inc.

Advancis Medical USA LLC launched one more novel superabsorbent dressing in their Eclypse range in June 2016. Eclypse Contour dressing is exclusively designed and guarantees negligible contact of wound and exudate management. ABIGO Medical broadcasted the addition of one more novel superabsorbent dressing in their Sorbact product range in February 2016. The Sorbact dressing avoids wound infection and lowers the bio problem. Mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and new product growth are some of the most extensively accepted policies by industry players, both small and large scale in the market.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

