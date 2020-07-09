Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Industry Chain Structure, Key Players Profiles and Sales Data, 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global superfine fiber synthetic leather market is projected to witness a steady growth during the upcoming years. It is also called as faux leather and is used for clothing, furniture and other products. Superfine fiber synthetic leather (SFSL) is economical, durable, provides realistic quality, requires low maintenance and are easy to work with than real leather.

As artificial leather is becoming more popular, there is a decline in using animal skin for making authentic leather products. Also, it is now widely accepted owing to its flexibility and appearance. Despite its numerous advantages over native leather, SFSL has poor moisture absorbent and transfer abilities. However, collagen-chrome tannins are being used as a synthetic base by manufacturers to improve their moisture absorbent properties.

Key Players:

• Toray

• Kuraray

• Asahi Kasei

• Kolon Ind

• Sanfang

• Daewon

• Jeongsan International

• FILWEL

• SISA

• NPC

• Duksung

• Tongda Island

• Huafon Group

• Double Elephant

• Hexin Group

COREX, ARMOR, JQD, HM MILLON, HM MILLON MF, PROTEX, ULTRASONIC EMBOSS, SKINTEX, MICRO-SENSE PNC, etc. are some of their SFSL materials that are exported in foreign markets. Jeongsan International and numerous other industry players have put consumer satisfaction and environmental sustainability as their foremost focus while product development. Jeongsan International has set a benchmark by producing the world’s first eco-friendly manufacturing method and ergonomic superfine fiber artificial leather. They are enormously investing in R&D activities and the overall processing technology for microfiber synthetic leather is rapidly evolving.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type

• Polyurethane Superfine Fiber

• Superfine Fiber Nonwoven

• Others

Market split by Application

• Consummer Goods

• Plastic

• Automotive

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Vegan leather, a type of faux leather is gaining popularity. Even though vegan leather is animal-friendly, the manufacturing procedure isn’t environmentally friendly. Several types of materials are used to make vegan leathers consist of, Birko-Flor (made from polyamide and acrylic), Lorica (micro-fibers blend) PVC, Kydex, (PVC alloy and an acrylic), and Vegetan. Vegan leather is majorly used to make garments, shoes, and accessories. DURANOL manufactured by Kydex, is prepared from polyurethane resin which has demonstrated resistance from abrasion, chemicals, moisture, etc. Its strength and durability have made it a popular choice among end-user industries. Jeongsan International provides the largest supply chain of raw materials for sports shoes.

