Surface Vision and Inspection Market Sales Growth Rate, Forecast by Regions, Application & Type, 2023

The global surface vision and inspection market is estimated to witness a steady growth during the forecast year. Surface vision and inspection objectively examine edges and skin of flat structures for any deviations or imperfections. This enables the exclusion of any defects at an early stage in the production process. This technology assists manufacturers in optimizing their production process, high efficiency, enabling superior quality control, provide reliable scrutiny results, and improved customer satisfaction.

The surface vision and inspection market is driven by rising quality concerns and surging labor costs. To benefit from good market competitiveness, the players must improve their product quality to price ratio. At equal selling price they are mandated to increase the quality level, or at an equivalent quality, the company must decrease the selling price. Similar business strategies are being adopted by the players that improve their working methods and simplifies product designs. Consumer’s preference for enhanced quality and a significant rise in the commercial sector has mandated the players to improve their manufacturing techniques and allowing a stable growth.

Key Players:

• Adept Technology

• Cognex Corporation

• Baumer Inspection

• Edmund Optics Inc

• ISRA Vision AG

• ETS SuperVision BV

• Matrox Imaging

• Industrial Vision Systems Ltd

• Microscan Systems

• Panasonic

• Omron

• Teledyne DALSA

• Perceptron

• Vitronic

• Ametek

Machine vision is a promising trend which is helping humans achieve crucial tasks in the minimally tedious way. Surface Vision and Inspection systems have advanced to the point where AI and IoT are replacing human inspectors. Surface quality assessment using part-handling is achieving modern industry goals like predictive maintenance. Perceptron Inc is a leading producer of 3D automated metrology solution called AutoFit® solution for flush and gap measurement on transparent head lamps, chrome trim, tail lamps, and painted surfaces. Their comprehensive range of automated metrology solutions has been assisting manufacturers in their complex industrial processes.

Market Segment:

Market split by Product

• Camera

• Optics

• Lighting Equipment

• Frame Grabber

• Hardware & Software

Market split by Application

• Automotive

• Electronics & Electrical

• Medical

• Food & Beverages

• Logistics & Postal Sorting

• Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Headquartered in Michigan, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, Czech Republic, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Spain Slovakia, and the United Kingdom. AutoScan Collaborative RoboGauge was launched in 2015, which is an automated in-line robotic measurement technique, built on a well-integrated moveable solution that is used to automate a wide range of industrial gauging processes.

Report contents include

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.