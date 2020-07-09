Global US Anticoagulation Therapy Market and Growing Number of Patients Requiring Lifelong Therapy

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The US anticoagulation therapy market is projected to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2022 from USD 17.25 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is segmented into products (anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices) and anticoagulation clinics.

The growth in the anticoagulation drugs market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and high volume of recurring sales of anticoagulation drugs; and increasing demand for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

The US Anticoagulation Therapy Market is Segmented on:

1. Product

2. PT/INR Devices

3. Service Type

4. Type of Clinic

Based on drug type, the anticoagulation therapy market for drugs is segmented into NOACs, warfarin (VKA), and other drugs. In 2016, the NOACs segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for drugs. Due to the better safety and efficacy of NOACs as compared to traditional therapies, the adoption of NOACs is higher as compared to traditional drugs.

The anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices is segmented into in-office testing devices and home testing devices. The in-office devices segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large number of patients opting for in-office testing services.

Objectives of the Study :

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of anticoagulation drugs, PT/INR testing devices, and anticoagulation clinics

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, and industry-specific opportunities)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall US anticoagulation therapy industry

To forecast the size of the US anticoagulation therapy market

To profile key market players in the US anticoagulation market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and approvals in the market

Key Market Players :

The US anticoagulation therapy market is consolidated in nature. C. H. Boehringer Sohn (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (US) are the major market players in the global market for drugs while Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Alere (US), and CoaguSense (US)