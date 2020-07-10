Fasteners Resource Launching New E-Commerce Website

Ortonville, Michigan, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fasteners Resource, a proudly veteran owned company based out of Ortonville, Michigan, is excited to announce its expansion by launching a new e-commerce website, which allows clients across the United States to purchase high-quality industrial fasteners, safety products and maintenance items. This provides new and existing customers an additional ordering method that can be used at their convenience and further build upon Fasteners Resource already sterling reputation at the national level.

With more than 75,000 products in stock and ready to ship, Fasteners Resource is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable names in the industrial fastener industry. They are known for their exceptional customer service, which is spearheaded by a sales team who has worked in the industry for years. In addition, they provide customized orders, thus ensuring no matter what type of job the client brings to them, Fasteners Resource is always ready.

Fasteners Resource mission statement is “to be the fastener supplier of choice for our customers, and the employer of choice by our coworkers and our community. To assist our customers in success by building long term relationships through our knowledgeable people, proven quality and product traceability, demonstrated integrity, uncompromising service and our commitment to understanding our customer’s needs.”

Owner, Todd Heimler, states, “What sets Fasteners Resource apart? Exceptional customer service….ASK ANYONE! We are a modern, veteran owned company doing business the old fashioned way. We are NOT an “eight hour work day” type of organization. We work when you work, so we are there when you need us, to make it convenient for you. We are a “hands on,” customer driven group of people, working until the job is done!”

For more information on Fasteners Resource, visit their website or call 833-232-7836.

About Fasteners Resource: Fasteners Resource is a proudly veteran owned business that specializes in supplying high-quality industrial fasteners, safety products and maintenance items to clients all over the United States. In addition to their stock items, they can create custom solutions to the specifications of their customers.

Company: Fasteners Resource
Address: 3541 Baldwin Road
City: Ortonville
State: MI
Zip code: 48462
Toll-free number: 833-232-7836
Telephone number: 248-572-4862
Fax number: 248-256-1646

