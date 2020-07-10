Hirose IX Series Ethernet Connectors Featured in Latest Future Electronics Edge E-Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, isintroducing the Hirose Electric IX Series of ethernet connectors in the latest issue of The Edge.

The Hirose IX series is a small-sized I/O connector for industrial machinery and space-constrained industrial applications that need to support high-speed signal transmission up to 3 Gbps.

Thanks to the IX series’ small footprint and narrow width of the receptacle, multiple connectors can be mounted side-by-side with only a small pitch distance of 10mm. This allows space saving on the board, which makes the connector compatible in tight spaced applications. Flexible connectivity solutions are ensured with straight or right angle versions in an upright or downward cable direction. The Hirose IX Series features 8 contact plugs and receptacles to provide a LAN interface connection.

The IX Series connectors are equipped with a robust snap-in lock, while featuring a reduced footprint, pry force resistance, EMC resistance and high data rate transmission. Pin in Paste mounting is possible with this series of ethernet connectors.

