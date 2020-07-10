Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. proclaimed Asterisk Payment IVR Solution

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /Technology/ — With the IVR development services, Ecosmob offers the most flexible, secure phone payment system. The Payment IVR solution allows reviewing or verifying transactions instantly. Comprehensively, this solution supports a wide range of functionalities such as multiple data integrations, multiple payment modes (via bank account or card), multi-lingual, seamless integration with mobile or web user interface, and many more.

Ecosmob IVR development services are a quick, convenient, yet secure mode of payments for all businesses. It renders ease for the end-users to make payments via phone anywhere at any time. Briefly, the Asterisk payment IVR solution is the simplest way for authentic payments over the phone.

As it is a self-serve functionality, the customers can make a payment without sharing their debit/credit card details to others. Also, businesses can save their agents time and boost operational productivity. In short, the recent launch of IVR development services is a transformed way to take care of customers’ bills and transactions.

Mr. Maulik Shah, Co-founder, and Director of Ecosmob Pvt. Ltd. said, At Ecosmob, we thrive to deliver end-to-end IT solutions that help our clients to increase productivity and efficiency. With the Asterisk payment IVR solutions, we ensure expeditious, reliable payments over the phone. It is one of the secure payment modes where the end users do not require to share their card or bank details to complete the transaction”.

Furthermore, Ecosmob closely monitors the market trends and changes in the technology to deliver futuristic, tech-savvy software solutions for their clients. The firm consistently delivers robust, reliable end results for all businesses, be it a start-up or an enterprise.

Apart from Asterisk payment, IVR solution Ecosmob proposes a wide array of VoIP solutions that incorporate Unified Communication, Inmate solutions MVNO solutions, IVR solutions, multi-tenant broadcasting, WebRTC development, Class4 switch, Class5 switch, SBC development, and many more. Plus, the company holds expertise with hands-on experience on the other technologies i.e. WebRTC, OpenSIPs, Kamailio, and FreeSwitch.

In addition, Ecosmob specializes in providing other IT solutions such as web design & development, custom mobile app development (Android, iOS, or hybrid). Also, the firm proposes digital marketing services. The organization envisioned in successfully producing high-quality, end-to-end software solutions and services for all clients across the world.

About the Company

Since 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been proposing an extensive range of IT solutions and services to clients across the globe. The firm believes in delivering client-centric, futuristic software solutions for each project. Comprehensively, Ecosmob services include VoIP development, web conferencing solutions, mobile app development, web design & development, digital marketing, and many more. The firm offers exceptional services to its clients with zero downtime. Ecosmob aims to be the most valued technology partner by introducing innovative, productive, futuristic solutions. It is one of the top leading IT companies that always recommend top-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions along with active collaboration with the clients.

