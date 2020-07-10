Your Own Funding has been awarded as “Best Instant Personal Loan Company” by recognized business magazine

Atlanta, Georgia, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Your Own Funding is engaged in the business of extending unsecured personal loans since 2019. It has developed an easy online loans facilities over the years, which has been developed and designed to make an individual’s personal financial needs easier and faster. Your Own Funding has been rendering its services effectively and efficiently for granting personal loans at a low rate of interest. Your Own Funding has helped people in a matter to get a small business loan with bad credit by approving their personal loan which can be utilized in their business.

What is a personal loan?

A personal loan is an unsecured loan taken by individuals from a bank or a non-banking financial company (NBFC) to meet their personal needs. It is provided on the basis of key criteria such as income level, credit and employment history, repayment capacity, etc.

Uses of personal loan:

It can be used for any personal financial need and the bank will not monitor its use. It can be utilized for renovating your home, marriage-related expenses, a family vacation, your child’s education, purchasing the latest electronic gadgets or home appliances, meeting unexpected medical expenses, or any other emergencies.

Personal loans are also useful when it comes to investing in the business, fixing your car, down payment of a new house, etc.

Key documents required when applying for a loan

Though the documentation requirements vary from one financial institution to another, some key documents you will have to provide with your personal loan application include:

*Income proof (salary slip for salaried/recent acknowledged ITR for self-employed)

*Address proof documents

*Identity proof documents

*Certified copies of degree/license (in case of self-employed individuals)

