Harbor Shoppers felicitated with the award “Best Boat Dealer in the State”

St. Thomas, VI., 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — During 21 years in business, Harbor Shoppers have worked with many clients, so they have multi-faceted knowledge about the boats which includes potential buyers in the maritime industry. Harbor Shoppers have received many awards for being No.1 Boat Dealer sponsored by many Non-profit organizations. Their powerboats are recognized all over the world due to its durability, affordable price, and features.

Powerboats come in a broad variety of shapes and sizes and are used for different purposes. Powerboating is termed for the activities performed in a motorized boat that works on any kind of fuel. Usually, they are either small power boats or large ones. They offer the best power boats for sale which is specially designed for your maritime thrill.

Powerboats in Detail:

A power boats is a boat that is powered by an engine.

Some power boats are fitted with inboard engines, others have an outboard motor installed on the rear, containing the internal combustion engine, the gearbox and the propeller in one portable unit. An inboard-outboard contains a hybrid of inboard and an outboard, where the internal combustion engine is installed inside the boat, and the gearbox and propeller are outside.

There are two configurations of an inboard, V-drive and direct drive. A direct drive has the powerplant mounted near the middle of the boat with the propeller shaft straight out the back, where a V-drive has the powerplant mounted in the back of the boat facing backward having the shaft go towards the front of the boat then making a V towards the rear. The V-drive has become increasingly popular due to wakeboarding and wake surfing.

About Harbor Shoppers

Harbor Shoppers is a marketplace established in 1999 for consumer and commercial boat dealers, marinas, and insurers to buy and sell marine products online. With the aim is to provide a reliable and trusted market for consignment of used and new marine products our buying and selling process is completely transparent. Whether you are looking to buy or sell items as small as a dock box or as large as a mega yacht, at Harbor Shoppers find the best deals and prices by bidding for products.

Contact info

Website:https://harborshoppers.com/

Address:6300 Estate Frydenhoj, Ste 22, St. Thomas, VI 00802

Phone Number: 1 (800) 484-0367

Email: info@harborshoppers.com