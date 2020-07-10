Soaring Demand Drives Organic Textile Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2019 to 2029

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Organic Textile market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Organic Textile market. The Organic Textile report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Organic Textile report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Organic Textile market.

The Organic Textile report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029



Key findings of the Organic Textile market study:

Regional breakdown of the Organic Textile market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Organic Textile vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Organic Textile market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Organic Textile market.

Organic Textile Industry is projected to Witness Higher Double-digit Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

The global market for organic textile is estimated to create numerous growth opportunities in the textile industry during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit growth rate in forthcoming years. The growing production of organic cotton in emerging countries like India, Tanzania, Pakistan, China etc. are expected to propel the growth of global organic textile market.

Furthermore, the organic clothes and home textiles are becoming more appealing to the consumers owing to eco-friendly textiles and innovative designs. The textile manufacturers around the globe are focusing on adopting and enhancing organic textile production to cater to the rising demand. Additionally, the growing government initiatives to support the growth of organic textiles are expected to significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the Organic Textile market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)



Key players analyzed in the Organic Textile market study:

Manufacturers of organic textile are focusing on meeting Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) regulations to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the key players in the global organic textile market include Colored Organics, Patagonia, Inc., Boll & Branch LLC, Williams-Sonoma Inc., WearPACT, LLC, COYUCHI, Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies Pvt Ltd, DOUSPEAKGREEN, Upasana, Nino Bambino, Bhu:sattva, and Anokhi.



Queries addressed in the Organic Textile market report:

How has the global Organic Textile market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018?

Why are the Organic Textile market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Organic Textile market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Organic Textile market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Organic Textile market?

