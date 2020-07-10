Medtempnow Launches New Mobile App to Help Nurses Get Hired

Dallas, Texas, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Medtempnow is a highly specialized temporary staffing agency that focuses exclusively on the medical field as opposed to other staffing agencies, which are broader in both their nature and intended scope.

Through its new mobile app, Medtempnow is providing a previously non-existent link between medical facilities that need temporary or permanent employees and nurse practitioners in the Dallas, TX, and surrounding areas. The app was designed by a nurse so it specifically focuses on giving both parties exactly the information they need at the outset of the process.

For facilities looking to hire a practitioner, they can access their individualized profile, which contains their verified licensure, background check and latest drug test, all of which is up to date. There is also a rating system within the app, therefore providing an incentive for the highest performing nurse practitioners on the app to keep up their good work.

For practitioners, the app allows for checking the requirements of the job posting to see exactly what the prospective employer needs, as well as having access to background information on the facility as well. This allows for transparency on both ends of the hiring process and ensures everyone’s needs are sufficiently met.

Anyone interested in learning about the new app can find out more by visiting the Medtempnow website or by calling 888-806-3383.

About Medtempnow: Medtempnow’s co-founder, Wayne Horak, is a registered nurse who has more than two decades of experience in the field. He knows first-hand, based on his experience as both a Facility Administrator and a Director of Nursing, how difficult it can be for facilities to find experienced and quality temporary care practitioners. Medtempnow is proud to provide a modern and mobile solution to a complex problem and hopes to find new ways to bridge the gaps in providing patients with only the highest quality care.

Company: Medtempnow

Address: 1910 Pacific Avenue, STE 20000 (20th floor)

City: Dallas

State: TX

Zip code: 75201

Telephone number: 1-888-806-3383

Email address: Info@MedTempNow.com