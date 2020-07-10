Walk-behind Cultivators Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2023

10th July 2020 – The global Walk-behind Cultivators Market witnesses a higher growth rate in the forecast period attributing to its driving factors, market opportunities and ongoing trends. The market will display some of the latest trends that are conducive for future ventures and reveal a higher growth curve.

Walk-behind cultivators are robotic devices commonly known as walking tractor, rototiller, rotary hoe, power tiller and rotary plough. It is a motorized cultivator operating by the means of blades or rotating tines. Rotary tillers are either self-operated or work in a combination with two-wheel tractor or four-wheel tractor. The basic design of walk-behind cultivators is sufficient to break up sod or customize the earth for vegetable gardens, lawns or flowerbeds. In terms of agriculture, it helps in ploughing for seeds as well as planting holes. Commercially, it is appropriate for small space gardens.

Further, a small-sized rototiller is used for maintaining the day-to-day tasks in small space gardens which includes creating a path for ventilation around grown up plants. It also helps in mixing manure, organic material into the soil.

The design part of the walk-behind cultivator includes two basic types viz, counter rotating tillers (CRT) and standard rotating tines (SRT). CRT models possess tines that rotate towards the rear that simplifies the soil tilling process whereas SRT models have rear tined designs that operate in the forward direction.

Walk-behind cultivators market is driven by the rise in use of walking tractors for agriculture and is mainly used for industrial landscaping, horticulture, small-scale farming and gardening. In addition, the market is influenced by SMART technology and use of digital techniques for crop monitoring. However, low awareness and improper funding infrastructure is likely to curb the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market comprises electric, diesel engine and gasoline engine. Application category for walk-behind cultivators market comprises commercial and household. End-user segmentation for the market comprises Rental Company and farm.

Key Players Analysis Covered in these report

AXO GARDEN Srl

Bertolini

EUROSYSTEMS SpA

FPM Agromehanika

GRILLO S.p.A.

Husqvarna

Labinprogres TPS d.o.o.

OREC COMPANY LTD.

Pellenc

SERHAS TARIM ALETLERI IML.PAZ.SAN.TIC.LTD.STI

Staub

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Walk-behind Cultivators in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

