Mental Health Software Market: Potential for Behavioral Health Software in Emerging Markets

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research “Global Mental Health Software Market by Component (Service, Software), Delivery (Subscription, Ownership), Functionality (Clinical, Administrative, Financial), End User (Clinic, Hospital, Private Practice, Payer), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022“, The behavioral health software market is expected to reach USD 2.31 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.15 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 14.8%. “,

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of behavioral health software, availability of government funding, government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioral health organizations, favorable behavioral health reforms in the US, and high demand for mental health services amidst provider shortage.

Support services expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on component, the behavioral health software market is segmented into software and support services. In 2017, the support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral health software market. The recurring requirement of support services (such as for software upgrades and maintenance) is the major factor supporting its growth.

Browse and in-depth TOC on in “ Behavioral Health Software Market “

255 – Tables

37 – Figures

222 – Pages

Request for Sample Report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45953340

Based on functionality, the clinical functionality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By functionality, the behavioral health software market is segmented into clinical, financial, and administrative functionalities. The clinical functionality segment is expected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. High growth in the clinical functionality segment is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to boost adoption of this software by clinicians to provide quality care to their patients at lower costs.

North America to dominate the behavioral health software market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as growing number of people requiring behavioral health services, behavioral health reforms in the US, and government funding for behavioral health services in the region.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45953340

Market Players

Cerner (US), Compulink (US), Core Solutions (US), Credible Behavioral Health (US), ICANotes (US), InSync Healthcare Solutions (US), iSalus Healthcare (US), Kareo (US), Meditab Software (US) are among a few major players in the behavioral health software market.