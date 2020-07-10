Food Waste Management Market worth 42.37 Billion USD by 2022

The report “Food Waste Management Market by Waste Type (Cereals, Dairy Products), Application (Animal Feed, Fertilizers), End user (Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers), Process (Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global food waste management market is estimated at USD 31.71 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 42.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in global food waste and increase in the usage of organic feed and fertilizers by farmers.

Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Food Waste Management Market – Global Forecast to 2022”



The fruits & vegetables segment, by waste type, accounted for the largest market share in 2016

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Fruits & vegetables have a low shelf life and require proper handling and storage. Waste from fruits & vegetables due to its high biodegradability poses environmental problems and loss of valuable biomass and an economic cost more than other food waste.

The anaerobic digestion segment, by process, accounted for the largest market share in 2016

The anaerobic digestion segment, by process, in the food waste management market accounted for the largest share in 2016. It is the most widely used technique for converting food waste into compost. The reason for its wide use is that the anaerobic process produces high-quality by-products such as compost and is less likely to cause environmental pollution.

The animal feed segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2016

The animal feed segment of the food waste management market, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Converting food waste into animal feed is an economic and ecological way of treating the waste. The biofuel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for biofuel has a potential to be used as an alternative source of fossil fuels for transportation and cooking gas.

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered in the North American region are projected to be the fastest-growing markets for food waste management, due to the presence of large players such as Waste Management, Inc. (US) and Republic Services, Inc. (US). The growth of the primary producers and food distributors, along with food safety regulations in the country, is driving the food waste management market growth.

This report includes a study of various waste management services and development strategies, along with the service portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Veolia Environnement (France), SUEZ (France), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Republic Services, Inc. (US), Stericycle, Inc. (US), and Covanta Holding Corporation (US).

